Google’s wireless Pixel Buds are now on sale for $80 off

Google released its first true wireless earbuds in 2019, the second-gen Pixel Buds (the first generation had a cord between the earbuds). They were successful enough that Google is working on a sequel, but in the meantime, the current Pixel Buds are back on sale. Now you can get them for $99.99 from Verizon’s website, a savings of $80 over the original price — almost half off.

The Pixel Buds are true wireless Bluetooth earbuds, with an in-ear design and support for Android Fast Pair. They don’t have active noise cancellation, but the Adaptive Sound feature adjusts volume automatically as you move from a quiet to a noisy environment. There are three eartip sizes in the box, and the IPX4 rating means the earbuds won’t break from light rain or sweat. You can also charge them wirelessly on any Qi charging pad.

Google has updated the Pixel Buds several times since release. They started working with Google’s ‘Find My Device’ feature in August 2020 (alongside all other Fast Pair-compatible audio devices). Later that month, attention alerts, bass boost, and transcribe mode arrived in another software update.