Save up to $100 and document your next adventure with these GoPro cameras

Life is starting to return to normal-ish in some part of the world, and new adventures are ahead of us. GoPro — the company known for its durable action cameras — already has some live Black Friday deals. If you’re looking to buy something of the sort, you’re in luck! The HERO9 and HERO10 (includes a battery and a dual battery charger) are available for a discounted price. Grab them now for $350 ($50 off) and $450 ($100 off) respectively, while they’re still in stock.

GoPro HERO9 Black This is a waterproof action camera with front LCD and touch rear screens. It supports 5K Ultra HD Video, 20MP Photos, 1080p Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization, and more.

GoPro HERO10 Black + Battery + Dual battery charger This is a waterproof action camera with front LCD and touch rear screens. It supports 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, 23MP Photos, 1080p Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization, and more. This bundle includes a battery and dual charger.

The GoPro HERO9 supports shooting videos at up to 5K — it’ll maintain details even if you zoom in. And thanks to the 20MP SuperPhoto feature, you can capture “pro” photos with crisp qualities. Want to easily zoom in or out? The touch screen has got you covered! This camera uses the HyperSmooth 3.0 technology to stabilize footages, as well. It also supports TimeWarp, time lapse, slo-mo (8x at 1080p), horizon leveling, Hindsight, LiveBurst, and more.

The HERO10 is an upgrade to the HERO9. It has a 23MP sensor instead of a 20MP one, shoots 5.3K60 instead of 5K30, includes the HyperSmooth 4.0 technology, and supports 8x slow-mo at 2.7K. Both cameras are rugged and waterproof, so you can shoot your underwater journeys. It’s worth mentioning that the HERO10 comes with a battery and a dual battery charger. So for the extra $100, you’re getting official accessories, not only an upgraded model. Regardless of that, they’re both great cameras that won’t disappoint.

