GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle The GoPro Hero 10 Black Accessory Bundle has everything you need to get started. The GoPro Hero 10 Black, two batteries, a few mounts and even a carrying case for it all. $429.99 at Amazon

With Black Friday weekend coming to a close, it's now on to Cyber Monday. If you've been looking to get your hands on an action camera, GoPro is probably one of the best brands of camera that you can buy. For Cyber Monday, you can pick up this amazing deal on a starter bundle that includes the GoPro Hero 10 Black, two batteries, a couple of different mounts, and a carrying case. Normally, this would cost you $429.99, but for a limited time, it's being discounted to just $329.99.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black is an amazing action camera that can shoot excellent videos during the day and decent videos at night. It is made to go where your phone or camera wouldn't and features recording up to 5.3K at 60 frames per second, a front and back touchscreen display, and a new GP2 engine that makes the camera more responsive when navigating the menus. You can shoot slow-motion up to eight times at 2.7K and have smooth, stabilized video thanks to the camera's HyperSmooth 4.0 technology. You can even pause videos and grab 15MP stills if necessary.

What makes the GoPro Hero 10 Black great is its versatility, not only functioning as an action camera, but it can also be used as a webcam and live-streaming camera. While you can opt for the latest model, the Hero 10 Black is more than enough for action camera beginners and even veterans. If interested, be sure to grab it while you can, since it is being discounted by $100, there is the chance that it could sell out before you know it.