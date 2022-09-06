A new leak shows off the GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini

It has been close to a year since the release of the GoPro Hero 10 Black, and it looks like the company could be readying its follow-up. However, what might come as a bit of surprise is that GoPro is readying two successors to the GoPro Hero 10 Black. WinFuture has uncovered photos of two new action cameras from the company, the GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini.

If the images are accurate, the GoPro Hero 11 Black will feature a design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor. The outer shell features a large camera lens and a front and back display. According to the source, the major upgrade for this upcoming model will be its internals. Although there isn’t a whole lot of information shared, apparently, the Hero 11 Black will feature a sensor that will be capable of shooting 27MP stills, which is just a small bump up from last year’s model, which can take 23MP stills. As far as video goes, it will still top out at 5.3K at 60 frames per second and will have the ability to shoot at 120 frames per second in 4K.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Perhaps the more interesting find is the Hero 11 Black Mini. The Hero 11 Black Mini looks to be a spiritual successor to the GoPro Hero Session camera that was last released years ago. While details about the Hero 11 Black Mini are slim, it could be a scaled-down, compact version of the GoPro Hero 11 Black. Although the Mini looks quite enticing, especially for those that want a lighter camera, it does come with drawbacks like not having a dedicated display. This means that in order to preview the footage, users will need to use an app to check before and during filming.

Currently, there isn’t a release date for the cameras, but last year, GoPro announced the Hero 10 Black in September. So, it is possible that a release is imminent. However, we will just have to wait for now, but things look like they could get quite exciting in the action camera space in the next few months.

Source: WinFuture (1, 2)

Via: The Verge