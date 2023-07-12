GoPro Hero 10 Black $285 $379 Save $94 The GoPro Hero 10 Pro is a great action camera, and with the drop in price following the launch of its successor, it also offers decent value for money. Buy it for the great GP2 processor that offers up to 5.3K/60p videos and the HyperSmooth 4.0 engine for superb stability while shooting action scenes. $285 at Amazon

Amazon's big Prime Day sale is now in full swing, and as you'd expect, many products are available at stunning discounts. If you dig around a little, you'll find everything from TVs to SSDs, and from laptops to PC hardware at amazing discounts. One such deal that caught our eye is the GoPro Hero 10 Black, which is currently available at an awesome discount on Amazon.

As part of the deal, the GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle can be yours for just $284.99 against a list price of $379.99, meaning you get a flat 25% percent discount if you act now. If you're looking for just the standalone camera without the accessories, you can still score a 34 percent discount, as the device is being offered at $299.99 against a $449.99 asking price.

What's great about the GoPro Hero 10 Black?

The GoPro Hero 10 Black is one of the best action cameras in the market, even though it has been superseded by the Hero 11 Black as the flagship action camera in the company's portfolio. The device comes with a 23MP 1/2.3-inch sensor and is waterproof up to 10 meters. It is powered by the GP2 processor that helps it shoot videos at up to 5.3K/60p. In addition, you can also shoot slo-mo videos at 4K/120p and 2.7K/240p.

The device also comes with the HyperSmooth 4.0 engine that offers high-quality video stabilization that's comparable with any action camera in the world. When compared to the Hero 9 Black, the 10 Black also includes a more responsive touchscreen interface and a new wired data transfer mode for phones. It also comes with better low-light noise reduction than its predecessor.

What's in the accessory bundle?

Apart from the Hero 10 Black camera, the accessory bundle includes two rechargeable batteries, curved adhesive mounds, a mounting buckle and a thumb screw, one USB-C cable, a mini extension pole, and a tripod, as well as a magnetic swivel clip and a camera case. If you ask us, the entire package at $285 is a hell of a deal, so make sure to act quickly to get your Hero 10 Pro accessory bundle now.