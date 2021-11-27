Govee’s early Cyber Monday Deals are now live with some amazing discounts on bulbs, LED strips, light bars, and more

Give your room the RGB treatment with these amazing Cyber Monday deals on Govee’s RGBIC smart light range. The lineup includes smart light bulbs, RGB floor lamps, light bars, wall lights, LED strips, and even some interior lights for cars, all of which work with Govee’s Home app and offer Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

Deals on Govee smart lights for home

Spruce up your home with these attractive discounts on Govee’s smart RGB LED strips, smart bulbs, floor lamps, string lights, and wall lights.

Govee RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp The Govee RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp is an affordable alternative to the Lyra floor lamp that supports over 28 dynamic scenes. Buy from Amazon

Govee StarPalPro The Govee StarPalPro is a portable RGB ambient light that packs a 3,350mAh battery for outdoor use. Buy from Amazon

Discounts on Govee ambient lights for PCs & TVs

Take immersion to a whole new level with these Govee LED ambient light bars for your PC or TV.

Govee RGBIC Immersion Kit ($50 off) The Govee RGBIC Immersion kit includes two ambient light bars, an LED strip, a smart hub, and a camera for just $100. Buy from Amazon

Deals on Govee smart lights for cars

Want to drive around town looking like a Christmas tree or set the mood for your next long drive? These deals on Govee’s LED strips for cars have you sorted.

Govee Exterior Lights for Car Add customizable underglow to your car with the Govee Exterior Light strip for just $21. Buy from Amazon

Which of these Govee RGBIC smart lights are you going to purchase? Let us know in the comments section below.

