Govee’s early Cyber Monday Deals are now live with some amazing discounts on bulbs, LED strips, light bars, and more
Give your room the RGB treatment with these amazing Cyber Monday deals on Govee’s RGBIC smart light range. The lineup includes smart light bulbs, RGB floor lamps, light bars, wall lights, LED strips, and even some interior lights for cars, all of which work with Govee’s Home app and offer Alexa and Google Assistant integration.
Deals on Govee smart lights for home
Spruce up your home with these attractive discounts on Govee’s smart RGB LED strips, smart bulbs, floor lamps, string lights, and wall lights.
- The Govee Lyra Smart Corner Floor Lamp features support for over 64 lighting presets, a DIY mode, voice controls, and more.
- The Govee RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp is an affordable alternative to the Lyra floor lamp that supports over 28 dynamic scenes.
- The Govee Glide is a modular light that you can configure to create interesting shapes on your wall.
- Sort your Christmas decorations early with the Govee Lynx Dream Outdoor String Light.
- The 9W Govee LED light bulb offers support for 30 dynamic scenes, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth controls, and voice assistant support.
- The Govee 9W smart RGB light bulbs offer 30 dynamic scenes, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and voice controls.
- Liven up your living room with the Govee RGBIC LED Light Strips for just $54.
- The regular variant of Govee's RGBIC LED Light Strip offers all the features from the Pro variant, except for the dynamic scenes.
- This is the most affordable LED Light Strip in Govee's lineup, but it's still good enough to get the job done.
- The Govee StarPalPro is a portable RGB ambient light that packs a 3,350mAh battery for outdoor use.
Discounts on Govee ambient lights for PCs & TVs
Take immersion to a whole new level with these Govee LED ambient light bars for your PC or TV.
- The Govee RGBIC Immersion kit includes two ambient light bars, an LED strip, a smart hub, and a camera for just $100.
- Make your gaming setup more immersive with Govee's RGBIC Ambient Light Bars for just $43.
Deals on Govee smart lights for cars
Want to drive around town looking like a Christmas tree or set the mood for your next long drive? These deals on Govee’s LED strips for cars have you sorted.
- Spice up your car with these Interior Light strips from Govee for just $14.
- Add customizable underglow to your car with the Govee Exterior Light strip for just $21.
