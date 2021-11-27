We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
Govee’s early Cyber Monday Deals are now live with some amazing discounts on bulbs, LED strips, light bars, and more
November 27, 2021 11:25am Comment

Give your room the RGB treatment with these amazing Cyber Monday deals on Govee’s RGBIC smart light range. The lineup includes smart light bulbs, RGB floor lamps, light bars, wall lights, LED strips, and even some interior lights for cars, all of which work with Govee’s Home app and offer Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

Deals on Govee smart lights for home

Spruce up your home with these attractive discounts on Govee’s smart RGB LED strips, smart bulbs, floor lamps, string lights, and wall lights.

    Govee Lyra Smart Corner Floor Lamp (30% off)

    The Govee Lyra Smart Corner Floor Lamp features support for over 64 lighting presets, a DIY mode, voice controls, and more.
    Govee RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp

    The Govee RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp is an affordable alternative to the Lyra floor lamp that supports over 28 dynamic scenes.
    Govee Glide Smart Wall Light (37% off)

    The Govee Glide is a modular light that you can configure to create interesting shapes on your wall.
    Govee Lynx Dream Outdoor String Light (2-pack, 41% off)

    Sort your Christmas decorations early with the Govee Lynx Dream Outdoor String Light.
    Govee Lynx Dream Outdoor String Light (1-pack, 43% off)

    Sort your Christmas decorations early with the Govee Lynx Dream Outdoor String Light.
    Govee Smart Light Bulb (1-pack, 30% off)

    The 9W Govee LED light bulb offers support for 30 dynamic scenes, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth controls, and voice assistant support.
    Govee Smart Light Bulbs (4-pack, 34% off)

    The Govee 9W smart RGB light bulbs offer 30 dynamic scenes, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and voice controls.
    Govee 65.6ft RGBIC Pro LED light strip (2 rolls, 34% off)

    Liven up your living room with the Govee RGBIC LED Light Strips for just $54.
    Govee 65.6ft RGBIC LED light strip (2 rolls, 34% off)

    The regular variant of Govee's RGBIC LED Light Strip offers all the features from the Pro variant, except for the dynamic scenes.
    Govee RGB LED Light Strip (50ft, 30% off)

    This is the most affordable LED Light Strip in Govee's lineup, but it's still good enough to get the job done.
    Govee RGB Light Strip (100ft, 30% off)

    This is the most affordable LED Light Strip in Govee's lineup, but it's still good enough to get the job done.
    Govee StarPalPro

    The Govee StarPalPro is a portable RGB ambient light that packs a 3,350mAh battery for outdoor use.

Discounts on Govee ambient lights for PCs & TVs

Take immersion to a whole new level with these Govee LED ambient light bars for your PC or TV.

    Govee RGBIC Immersion Kit ($50 off)

    The Govee RGBIC Immersion kit includes two ambient light bars, an LED strip, a smart hub, and a camera for just $100.
    Govee RGBIC Ambient Light Bars

    Make your gaming setup more immersive with Govee's RGBIC Ambient Light Bars for just $43.

Deals on Govee smart lights for cars

Want to drive around town looking like a Christmas tree or set the mood for your next long drive? These deals on Govee’s LED strips for cars have you sorted.

    Govee Interior Lights for Car

    Spice up your car with these Interior Light strips from Govee for just $14.
    Govee Exterior Lights for Car

    Add customizable underglow to your car with the Govee Exterior Light strip for just $21.

Which of these Govee RGBIC smart lights are you going to purchase? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for more amazing discounts on smartphones, accessories, and audio gear. If you’re in the market for a new TV, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday TV and Home Audio Equipment deals. Also, make sure you go through our collection of the best Cyber Monday deals on PC and gaming gear if you’re looking for a new monitor, keyboard, headset, and more!

