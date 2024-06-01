Key Takeaways GPD announced its new Duo laptop featuring a dual-screen setup.

While it makes use of two 13.3-inch AMOLED panels, it's design approach is different from what we've seen before.

The brand has not shared pricing or when it available.

While still quite uncommon, we've seen the rise of dual-screen laptops over the past couple of years, with Lenovo first introducing the world to its Yoga Book 9i, and then a year or so later we got a copycat from Asus with its Zenbook Duo. Of course, these types of devices aren't for everyone, but there's defintently some compelling reasons why having a second screen on a laptop can be a good idea.

With that said, it looks like GPD was inspired by the dual-screen laptop movement, and surprisnly decided to build one of its own. The company shared the news though X (formerly Twitter) revealing its Duo laptop, which takes a very different approach from what we've seen from Lenovo and Asus.

Something different that could be better?

Now, as you can see from the images above, this laptop is defintely not like the ones we've seen before. GPD has chosen to essentially add an additonal display, which can extend from the top of the primary screen. Or if you want a more traditional experience, the secondary display can also be folded back and tucked away. When it comes to the size of the panels, GPD has shared that it will use two 13.3-inch AMOLED displays supplied by Samsung.

GPD also shared some details about the device in a follow up post on X, providing some of the reasons behind its design. The brand felt that having a physical keyboard that was attached to the body was critical, as wireless models just aren't as reliable in certain situations. And while it didn't share details about the laptop's CPU and GPU, it did state that this device must be powerful enough to play games, which could really mean anything at this point.

Another interesting point is that the device will have apparently have plenty of connectivity, and ports that are fast enough to support external GPUs. Expansion also looks to be possible, with the brand touting that the Duo laptop will come with two M.2 slots, and RAM upgrades that would make it possible to run up to 96GB.

Now with regards to the display, we mentioned the Samsung panels before, but it appears that the screens will be quite competent, with GPD opting to use panels that can support 10-bit with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage. What's even more interesting is that the secondary display will apparently be able to be used as external monitor for other devices.

For the most part, this defintely seems like an intersting product that could cater to some unique uses. And while all of the details have yet to be revealed, so far, this is a good start, so we hope that GPD can follow through. Unlike Lenovo and Asus, it's rare to see GPD sell its items direct to market, and usually relies heavily on crowd funding campaigns.

As of now, GPD has now announced when this product will be available and how much it will cost. Hopefully, we will see this come to fruition and at a price that's deemed acceptable.