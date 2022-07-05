The GPD Win Max 2 will start at $899 with an AMD Ryzen 7 and 16GB RAM

GPD has revealed the price of the upcoming Win Max 2 handheld gaming PC, which will start at $899. The PC/console hybrid was announced earlier this year with impressive specs, but if you’ve been wanting to buy it, you’ll be able to put your orders in via Indiegogo starting later this week, on July 7th (or 7th, depending on your time zone).

For now, GPD has published the preview page for the Indiegogo campaign, revealing all the pricing tiers available for the Win Max 2. The base model will start at $899, and that includes an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, 16GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, which makes it a pretty powerful machine for that price, though storage is a little low. Oddly enough, it only costs $100 to upgrade to a model with a 1TB SSD, for a total of $999. You can then upgrade to 32GB of RAM for a total of $1,199 and go up to a 2TB SSD for $1,299. The $999 tier is the only one that’s also available with an Intel Core i7-1260P instead of the AMD processor, if you prefer that.

Aside from the powerful internals, the GPD Win Max 2 comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution. It includes both a keyboard and console-like controls. Two analog sticks using hall sensor technology (to prevent drifting), a D-pad, four face buttons, and four shoulder buttons provide a traditional gaming experience, while the keyboard means you can also use this for work.

The selection of ports is also impressive, including Thunderbolt 4/USB4, a standard USB Type-C port, multiple USB Type-A ports, SD and microSD card readers, and a headphone jack. There’s also an SSD slot inside the machine for extra internal storage. The power button even has a fingerprint sensor, making this a very well-rounded PC.

The price for the device makes it noticeably more expensive than the Steam Deck, which is probably the biggest competitor to the GPD Win Max 2. Steam Deck pricing ranges from $399 to $649 depending on the storage configuration. But in fairness to the GPD Win Max, it offers a lot more: a bigger screen, a full keyboard, and many more ports built-in without needing a dock. Plus, the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U should be faster than the custom AOU inside the Steam Deck (though that device likely benefits from Steam Deck optimizations too).

If you’re interested in checking out the GPD Win Max 2 you can keep an eye on the Indiegogo campaign page. The campaign will officially launch on July 7th at 10AM UTC+8, or 10PM EST on July 6th.