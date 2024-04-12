Key Takeaways ChatGPT leads in conversational AI, now offering GPT-4 Turbo with upgraded math and reasoning skills.

Although we do have alternatives like Microsoft Copilot and Google Bard, perhaps the first product that comes to mind when discussing conversational AI chatbots is ChatGPT. This is primarily due to the fact that the software was the first public application to take advantage of large language models (LLMs) on a global scale in this domain, and remains impressively human-like in conversations. Over time, OpenAI has continued investing in the model's development and made numerous advancements in terms of new features and capabilities over time. Now, the company has announced that it is making the GPT-4 Turbo model available for all ChatGPT customers.

Enter GPT-4 Turbo

OpenAI has integrated the GPT-4 Turbo model into its popular conversational chatbot, ChatGPT. Although the firm hasn't revealed the details in a dedicated blog post, it has shed light on some of the improvements present in the model on X (formerly Twitter). OpenAI says that its latest model is better than its predecessor at math, logical reasoning, and coding. It has also empirically performed better than GPT-4 in various tests including HumanEval, MMLU, DROP, and more. Importantly, GPT-4 Turbo gives answers that are to the point and more conversational, further improving the human-like capabilities of the chatbot.

So, what's the catch?

While these enhancements are available to all ChatGPT customers, you do need to pay to use GPT-4 Turbo in ChatGPT. OpenAI has rolled out its latest model only to ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and API customers. As a reminder, the Plus subscription costs $20/month and Team is at $25/month, whereas enterprise costs are offered by OpenAI's sales team on a case-by-case basis.

Notably, the move is in stark contrast to GPT-4 Turbo's availability in Microsoft Copilot. There, the Redmond tech giant is offering the advanced model for all customers at no additional cost. It remains to be seen if the model is also made available to ChatGPT customers using the free version of the chatbot at a later point in time.