GPT-4 is still one of the best large language models out there, and it powers Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT Plus. However, according to Business Insider, we may see GPT-5 arrive as soon as this summer. One source for the site stated that GPT-5 is "materially better," with the AI model being demonstrated in use for data and utility specific to his company. Given the growing advancement from competitors like the Gemini Ultra model and Claude 3 Opus, OpenAI is likely starting to feel the mounting pressure.

OpenAI is still apparently training GPT-5

It's a long process

In the report, OpenAI is still apparently in the training stage of GPT-5, meaning that there is still a chance that it ends up delayed past its mid-year projected release window. It comes after OpenAI released GPT-4 Turbo in late 2023, which aimed to cut costs and run faster, enticing enterprise consumers who are the company's primary revenue stream. Developers at OpenAI also hope that GPT-5 manages to dispell concerns that the platform is getting worse as time goes on, given complaints about GPT-4's perceived degrading outputs.

In a recent podcast with Lex Fridman, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the company will release "an amazing new model" this year. He didn't state that it was GPT-5, but it certainly corroborates the Business Insider report that GPT-5 is likely coming this year. It's possible that it could be called GPT-4.5 or something different, but the writing is on the wall for it to be GPT 5, especially given recent comments from Altman in the same podcast where he said that "GPT-4 kind of sucks."

In the meantime, the likes of Gemini Advanced with its Gemini Ultra model and the Claude 3 Opus model from Anthropic are two models that manage to surpass GPT-4 in many ways, particularly the latter model. I'd recommend trying them out to get a taste for what the future of AI can hold. OpenAI almost certainly won't be complacent with being second-best, and I suspect the company will be pushing further and further towards its goal of eventual AGI.