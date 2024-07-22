Key Takeaways GPUs have become insanely expensive, making it hard to find decent options under $100, but Intel Arc A310 is a good affordable choice for light usage.

In the $200 price range, Intel's Arc A750 or last-gen RX 6700 are solid options for performance and VRAM, despite some limitations.

Top-tier GPUs like the RX 7900 XT or RTX 4070 Ti offer impressive specs for 4K gaming, with AMD and Nvidia each excelling in different areas.

The cost of PC hardware has been steadily increasing for years, but GPU prices, in particular, have blown out of proportion as of late. The amount that could buy a decent gaming PC just a few years ago can barely get you a semi-decent mid-range graphics card these days.

However, there's at least one redeeming factor in the GPU industry of 2024: there are many options for the average consumer to choose from. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best graphics cards in each $100 price bracket to help you pick out the ideal companion for your gaming rig.

1 Around (and under) $100

Starting off with the sub $100 range GPUs, you might have some trouble finding decent current-gen options in this tier. Team Green is completely non-existent here, and trust me, you shouldn’t buy the GT 1030 unless it retails for $20 (but that’s a story for another time). For $100, you shouldn’t expect the dedicated graphics card to provide decent frame rates. That said, the Intel Arc A310 card serves as a worthwhile purchase if you want something affordable for light gaming and AV1 transcoding. The drivers on Intel discrete GPUs have gotten a lot better these days, and the A310 can deliver adequate performance at 1080p if you’re willing to reduce all the graphical settings to low.

The outdated RX 580 from AMD is another honorable mention. The lack of official driver updates is quite disappointing, but you can still make do with third-party drivers. What really makes this card a worthwhile recommendation is its 8GB VRAM, which pairs nicely with apps and games that are hungry for video memory. Sadly, I’m a bit hesitant to recommend it because most of the RX 580 cards from unknown brands contain significantly fewer shading units than the reference models. So, you should do your thorough research before picking one up, especially if it’s priced at under $100.

2 Around $200

The situation is largely the same in the under $200 price range, as Intel’s Alchemist series delivers solid price per dollar. In particular, the Arc A750 is an amazing little GPU that packs plenty of firepower with its 2.05GHz clock frequency, 8GB VRAM, and 32 Xe and 32 ray-tracing cores. I recently picked this one up in a sale, and I was really impressed by its performance, considering Team Blue absolutely botched the Alchemist family’s launch. As long as you enable the Resizable BAR on your PC, the Arc A750 can even hold its own at 1440p, which is quite a feat for a GPU that costs slightly less than $200.

If you’re someone who can’t make do with 8GB of VRAM, then you might want to consider the last-gen RX 6700 from AMD. In most cases, the RX 6700 manages to get a few more frames than its Alchemist rival, and its 12GB VRAM lends the GPU some extra oomph in video rendering and AI-intensive workloads. The caveat with the RX 6700 is that it’s hard to find, as most models are out-of-stock at online retailers.

3 Around $300

Finally, we arrive at the first (out of many) Nvidia graphics card. For just under $300, you can easily snag an RTX 4060 from most e-commerce platforms. Don’t get me wrong, I still criticize Nvidia for reducing the bus and memory width on the RTX 4060, on top of crippling it on the VRAM front. However, there’s no denying that it’s the best graphics card in the sub $300 tier, especially when you add ray-tracing into the fray. Plus, it supports Nvidia’s frame generation technology thanks to its compatibility with DLSS 3.5, making it a decent option for slow-paced titles where you might want superior graphics and higher resolution over zero input lag.

4 Around $400

The RX 6800 is yet another graphics card from AMD’s outdated RDNA 2 lineup, though it rocks solid specs that cement its standing as one of the best budget GPUs in 2024. For starters, its whopping 16GB of VRAM frees it from the shackles of limited video memory that bind the RTX 4060 (and the 8GB variant of the RTX 4060 Ti). Factor in its 72 Compute Units and 72 Ray Accelerators, and the RX 6800 single-handedly decimates every GPU in the sub-$400 range in pretty much every workload, be it 1440p gaming, video-editing, or even ray-tracing!

