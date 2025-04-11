No other PC component attracts as much attention and fanfare as graphics cards. Every GPU launch is preceded by a flurry of rumors and leaks, and proceeded by endless coverage, analyses, and criticism. Amid this entire hype, manufacturers do their best to confuse the consumer by marketing features that have little to do with actual performance.

Not every consumer spends their days consuming every GPU breakdown and benchmarking video, so they end up believing in some harmful GPU myths. GPU manufacturers, and even other companies, bank on these myths to convince you to buy the latest thing they're selling, even if it doesn't make a meaningful difference to your gaming experience.

5 PCIe 5.0 is necessary for modern GPUs

Not even close