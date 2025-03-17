If you're new to PCs or haven't been following the industry for the last few years, the GPU landscape of 2025 can be pretty confusing. $700 doesn't get you a high-end GPU anymore, native performance is somehow less important than upscaling and frame generation, and you can't find anything at the advertised price. Even the nomenclature you might be used to doesn't mean what you might think it should. Oh, and Intel and AMD are big players in the GPU wars now.

If you're building a new PC after years, and tossing up the various GPU contenders on the market right now, it's important to remember a few things before parting with your money. We might have more competition than ever, but the market is also in worse shape than ever. As they say, "it was the best of times, it was the worst of times".

Related 8 trends that will sound the death knell for gaming PCs The road ahead for PC hardware is dark and full of terrors

6 Always compare native performance

Frame generation? More like hype generation