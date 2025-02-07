The budget GPU market saw a massive shake-up with the Intel Arc B580 — a $250 1440p champion capable of 60 FPS ray tracing. Sure, you'll need to lower settings a bit in some games, but this was a massive win for Intel. However, the Arc B580 suffers from a significant performance drop with budget CPUs, which incidentally are what most people would pair with this graphics card. Plus, you'll have a hard time finding one in stock, let alone at the $250 MSRP.

Hence, budget gamers who can't wait for driver fixes are looking for alternatives, and fortunately, there are 3 standout graphics cards you can buy for around the same price (and performance) as the Arc B580. New entrants from Nvidia and AMD in this range are still not on the horizon, so you'll have to be content with some previous-gen (but excellent) budget components.

3 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

One of the best previous-gen champs

AMD's RDNA 2 series might be a bit old at this point, but it's still home to several GPUs offering great price to performance, the best example being the RX 6750 XT. This mid-range graphics card dropped with an MSRP of $549 back in 2022, but it retails for around $330 today, at a whopping $200 discount. At its current price, it's likely to be cheaper than any Arc B580 you'll find in stock, making it an easy recommendation.

In terms of performance, the RX 6750 XT actually performs roughly 20% faster than the Arc B580, meaning you can expect not only excellent 1080p results, but also decent 1440p gaming. There is no weird performance penalty on the AMD card when paired with budget or older processors, so you won't be forced to upgrade your CPU.

AMD's FSR 3.1 benefits are fully supported on the RX 6000 series GPUs, so you're getting great upscaling as well as frame generation advantages. As for VRAM, the RX 6750 XT features the same 12GB framebuffer seen on the Arc B580. Overall, you're investing around $300 on a mid-range beast that punches well above its weight.

2 AMD Radeon RX 7600

The value is strong with this one