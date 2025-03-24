If you haven't bought a new GPU in the last 5 years, you will find the market a bit different from what you remember. While you might expect high-end GPUs to feature high-end specs in every department, the reality is that manufacturers don't always agree. Whether you call it sandbagging or willful ignorance, VRAM on GPUs has been hit the hardest in recent years. Even $1,000 GPUs aren't immune to the plague of insufficient VRAM in 2025.

The concerns around low VRAM that started brewing around 2020 have finally come to a head. Nvidia is still acting stingy about VRAM on every SKU except the flagship. More and more games are starting to saturate 8GB framebuffers at 1080p, and high-resolution gaming is in dangerous waters, thanks to just 12GB VRAM even on $500+ GPUs. AMD and Intel are faring considerably well when it comes to VRAM capacity, but we need more accountability from GPU manufacturers overall.

5 Expect stutters and crashes with insufficient VRAM

Generous VRAM is a non-negotiable