The new year brings with it new cards, and NVIDIA just announced their highly anticipated RTX 50 series “Blackwell” graphics cards at CES 2025. The RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 are the new Big Four in town, and they come with inevitable arguments about whether gamers need to upgrade.

Thanks to the 50 series’ exclusive DLSS 4 technology, which flaunts the power of multi frame generation, gamers worldwide are now looking at their towers and wondering if it’s time to move to Blackwell. However, there are plenty of cards from the past few years that don’t require any upgrading at all, regardless of how grand the 50 series cards might look.

9 GeForce RTX 4070 family

Nothing if not brilliant