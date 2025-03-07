After a tough few years for the best graphics cards, it's not surprising that a crop of older, inexpensive GPUs still top the most popular cards among PC gamers. The GPU market is rapidly changing, though, as are games, and if you stick with the old guard, you'll find yourself being able to play fewer and fewer games.

From support for new features to lower VRAM capacity, there are a few popular GPUs that deserve an upgrade. Here are the cards that fall into that camp.

4 Nvidia GTX 1650

It's time to let the GTX 16-series go