Grab a Galaxy Tab S7+ for just $649 right now ($120 off)

Samsung updated its lineup of high-end Android tablets earlier this year with two models, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. Both the tablets have been on sale a few times already, but now the price for the Tab S7+ has dropped substantially. It’s now on sale for $649, which is $120 lower than the original MSRP and $50 less than it was in June.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 12.4-inch 2800×1752 AMOLED 120Hz screen, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot for adding more room), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The high-resolution AMOLED screen is perfect for watching movies and TV shows, especially with four speakers surrounding the edge for excellent sound. The Tab S7 is included in Samsung’s promised “three generations” of support, and it has already been updated to Android 11, so it should at least get Android 12 and 13.

Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB, Wi-Fi) The 128GB Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S7+ is now on sale for $649. The keyboard is not included, but the S Pen stylus does come in the box. Buy at B&H

The Galaxy Tab S7+ has an S Pen stylus in the box, which can be used for drawing or as a simple pointer. Even though the S Pen is included, the official keyboard attachment seen in the top photo is not. Alternatively, if you don’t care about the keyboard matching the tablet too closely, any Bluetooth keyboard (or a USB keyboard with a Type-C cable or adapter) will work well with the Tab S7+ and DeX.