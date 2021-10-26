Grab a Google Nest Hub for only $80 right now ($20 off)

Google updated its Nest Hub smart display (originally called the Home Hub) back in March with a new second-generation model. The upgraded model has an almost identical design, but with the addition of Soli motion sensors for hand gestures and optional sleep tracking. Stores have discounted the new Nest Hub a few times already, but now you can get it for $79.99 at Staples, a discount of $20 from the original price.

The Google Nest Hub is a smart display, so it can do everything a typical smart speaker can do: stream music, control home devices, set reminders, check information, play the news, and so on. The touch screen gives you easier control of smart home devices and media playback. Some video content can also be played directly on the screen, like YouTube and Netflix, and the screen functions as a Chromecast for most other services. For example, I often cast podcasts in Pocket Casts from my phone to my first-gen Nest Hub.

The main upgrades with the second-gen Nest Hub are upgraded speakers (with a promised “50% more bass”), a faster processor, and a Soli motion sensor. The sensor allows you to control media playback and snooze alarms by waving your hands in front of the Nest Hub, and if you put the Nest Hub in your bedroom, Soli can track your sleep patterns (sleep features are not enabled by default).

There’s no camera on the Nest Hub, just like with the old model, which is probably what most people would prefer on something that could be in a bedroom. While the Nest Hub can be used for video calls on Google Duo, Zoom, and other services, the other person won’t be able to see your face.