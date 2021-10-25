Grab a Google Nest Wifi 2-pack for only $199 today ($70 off)

Google released a new mesh Wi-Fi system in late 2019, dubbed the Nest Wifi. It replaced the older Google Wifi, and provides fast and reliable internet to every corner of your home. The Nest Wifi is sold packs of 1-3, depending on how much space you need to cover, and now the two-pack is on sale for $199 at B&H Photo. That’s $70 below the usual cost, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the 2-pack in recent history.

This is a mesh router system, meaning one station acts as the main router (which connects to your ISP’s modem) and the other “points” (just one, in this case) act as additional nodes. Your computers, tablets, phones, and other internet-enabled gadgets connect to the Nest Wifi closest to them, which means your practical network range is greater than most single-router setups.

Google Nest Wifi (2-pack) B&H Photo has the Google Wifi 2-pack on sale for $199, a discount of $70 from the usual price. Buy at B&H

The other main selling point for the Nest Wifi is the easy management features. You use the Google Home app on iOS and Android for setup and configuration, similar to how you would set up a new Chromecast or Nest smart speaker. The Nest Wifi supports speeds of up to 2200 Mb/s on the main router, and up to 1200 Mb/s on the secondary points. The secondary point also functions as a Google Assistant speaker.

Even though the Nest Wifi is a great option for a simple and easy mesh network, it is missing some features that are common on competing mesh systems. There’s no support for Wi-Fi 6, the faster wireless standard that is increasingly becoming common, or the newer Wi-Fi 6E technology. That means you might not get the fastest possible speeds supported by some phones, tablets, and laptops released in the past year or two. However, you still get the advantages of greater wireless reception across your home, especially if you’re coming from a single router setup.