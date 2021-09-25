Grab a OnePlus 8T for $499, or get a nearly-free Nord N100 with the OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 8T is approaching nearly a year old, but it’s still only one generation behind the current OnePlus 9 series, and it’s going to stay there for a while longer — OnePlus is skipping its usual ‘T’ hardware refresh this year. The OnePlus 8T dropped to $569 back in May, and now the phone is even cheaper at just $499. There’s also a bundle deal for the Nord N100 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The model on sale has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, an aluminum and glass build, 256GB of internal storage, and 12GB of RAM. There are technically four rear cameras, but only the 48MP main lens and 16MP ultra-wide lenses are useful — the 5MP macro is low resolution, and the 2MP monochrome sensor helps the other lenses. Check out our full review of the OnePlus 8T for our thoughts on the phone (TL;DR: it’s good).

OnePlus 8T (256GB/12GB) The high-end model of the OnePlus 8T is now on sale for $499, down $50 from the usual price. Only the 'Aquamarine Green' option is in stock. Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus also has a strange bundle deal available, where if you buy a OnePlus 9 Pro, you can add a OnePlus Nord N100 to your order for $1.79 more. The N100 usually costs $179.99 on its own, and has a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 6.52-inch screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. However, the phone almost certainly won’t get any more major updates beyond the recent Android 11 upgrade.

That discount isn’t too amazing, considering the OnePlus 9 Pro itself frequently goes on sale for $50-100 off, and the Nord N100 is now a year old and won’t get any more major OS updates. However, if you were planning on buying the OP9 Pro already, you could at least keep the Nord around as a backup device for emergencies.