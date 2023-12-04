Garmin Instinct $165 $250 Save $85 The Garmin Instinct is one of the best rugged outdoor smartwatches you can get, as it features support for Glonass, Galileo, and GPS global navigation satellite systems, shock and water resistance, and very accurate sensors to keep track of any activity. $165 at Amazon

Buying your first smartwatch might be a complicated task, considering that there are tons of options on the market. However, we have found an excellent device with excellent features and an even better price tag thanks to a 34 percent discount that will help you get your hands on a new Garmin Instinct for just $165.

Garmin offers some of the best smartwatches you can get, as the company is well known for delivering options that will provide solid performance, excellent build quality, and some of the best features you can get on any smartwatch on the market today. Garmin focuses primarily on fitness, so it will be the perfect companion for those interested in keeping active and tracking every single activity or exercise. The Garmin Instinct is the perfect choice for those looking to get their hands on a resistant smartwatch, as it features a rugged design and support for Glonass, Galileo, and GPS global navigation satellite systems, which is great in any scenario. For instance, Glonass will be more useful for those who love exploring mountains, while Galileo will be better for users who spend most of their time in urban areas.

The Garmin Instinct also includes other cool features; among them, we find a very accurate heart rate monitor, a 3-axis compass, outstanding fitness tracking sensors, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you connected for up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. You can also be sure that this smartwatch will withstand almost anything you do, as it was constructed to meet US Military standards, which means 8.10G for thermal, shock, and water resistance up to 100 meters. You will also be able to check out your notifications, control music, and even monitor stress levels, so you’re more than ready to start getting fit.