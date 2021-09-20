Grab Borderlands 3 on PlayStation and Xbox for only $10

Borderlands 3 was finally released in 2019 after years of hype and anticipation, and it’s definitely one of the best fast-paced shooters in recent history. Gearbox Software has been working on additional content and a new spin-off, which means the Standard Edition of Borderlands 3 (with no DLC) has continued to drop in price. Best Buy is now selling Borderlands 3 Standard Edition for just $9.99, which is $20 below the original price.

Just like the other Borderlands games, Borderlands 3 is centered around the fictional planet of Pandora, where rumors of vaults containing treasure and technology have led to ‘Vault Hunters’ (such as the main characters) searching for them. The main story takes you from planet to planet, so you get a change of scenery and objectives fairly often, paired with the usual looter-shooter gameplay from other Borderlands games. There’s also online co-op, so you can play with friends.

Borderlands 3 was originally released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can upgrade to the next-gen versions for free. However, if you buy this physical version of Borderlands 3, you’ll need a next-gen console with a disc drive to unlock the upgraded version.