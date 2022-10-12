You can grab the Intel Core i7-12700KF for just over $300 at Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Early Access deals include quite a lot of discounts on all sorts of tech, and if you’re looking to build your own gaming PC, some Intel processors are discounted, too. Specifically, you can get some pretty good deals on 12th-generation processors at Amazon, including the Intel Core i7-12700KF and the Core i9-12900KF. Sure, Intel has already introduced its 13th-generation desktop processors, but with these savings, you can still get a lot of performance for a lot less money.

The Intel Core i7-12700KF is already a very powerful processor with 12 cores (8P + 4E) and 20 threads, capable of boosting up to 5GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max. Since it’s from the K series, this processor comes with a base TDP of 125W, but it can boost and use up to 190W if needed. However, you need to note that this is made for desktop gaming PCs that have a discrete graphics card, as this processor has no integrated graphics and won’t output to a display by itself. Officially, the Intel Core i7-12700KF costs around $378, but now you can get it for just $302.38, a discount of just over $75.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Intel Core i7-12700KF ($75 off) The Intel Core i7-12700KF is a powerful desktop processor with 12 cores and 20 threeads, capable of boosting up to 5GHz. See at Amazon

If you want more power, the Intel Core i9-12900KF is also discounted at Amazon, and by significantly more, too. This processor comes with 16 cores (8P + 8E) and 24 threads for top-tier performance. It can also boost even higher, reaching up to 5.2GHz speeds and using up to 241W of power. Usually, this model goes for around $550, but you can get it for just $439.98 right now, which is a savings of $110. That’s quite a bit of money to save on a high-performance component like this.

Intel Core i9-12900KF ($110 off) With 16 cores and 24 threads, the Intel Core-12900KF is one of the most powerful processors out there. It can boost up to 5.2GHz, too. See at Amazon

Just like the Core i7 above, this one also lacks integrates graphics, as noted by the F designation.

The benefit of buying these two is that if you’re building a machine with 12th-generation processors, you’re already using the LGA 1700 socket, which is the same one used for the 13th-generation processors Intel just announced, and potentially in the next generation as well. That means you can upgrade later without having to change the motherboard entirely.

If you don’t care about that, though, there’s also a pretty nice deal going for the Intel Core i5-11600KF, which brings it down to $156.74, a pretty major discount. This is a 6-core, 12-thread processor that can boost up to 4.9GHz, and it still packs quite a punch. For that price, it may be a good deal if you’re trying to build a gaming PC on the cheap.