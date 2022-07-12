You can grab a portable OLED monitor from Innocn for just $180 on Prime Day

The world of portable monitors is dominated by IPS panels, but Innocn stands out as one of the few companies to make a portable OLED display. And thanks to this year’s Prime Day deals, you can get Innocn OLED monitors for as low as $180.61, depending on the size you choose. And if you don’t care for OLED, there’s a 4K portable monitor with a hefty discount, too.

There are two OLED monitors from Innocn on sale this Prime Day. First, there’s the 13.3-inch version, which comes in Full HD resolution and it has a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. Plus, it covers 100% of DCI-P3 and reaches 400 nits of brightness. This model usually costs $249.99, but you can get it for just $180.61 right now, which is a 28% discount, or nearly $70 off. If you want something a little bigger, there’s also a 15.6-inch OLED monitor with similar specs. Based on our tests, the 15.6-inch model covers 100% of DCI-P3 and sRGB, 94% of NTSC, and 96% of Adobe RGB, so it’s a fantastic panel. This model usually goes for $349.99, but you can get it for just $259.99 right now – a $90 discount.

If you don’t care for OLED and you’d rather have something that looks sharper, there’s also the Innocn 15.6-inch 4K portable monitor. This one is an IPS panel, but it has a very high resolution that’s ideal for productivity, and it still has impressive specs for an LCD panel. It has a 1,500:1 contrast ratio, which is much better than most portable monitors, and it covers 100% of sRGB. This one usually goes for $399.99, and it has the biggest discount of them all, dropping to $212.49 – almost half the original price. However, this is a lightning deal and will end in less than 9 hours (as of the time of writing this article).

All of these are great monitors, so if you’re looking to boost your productivity on the go, this is a great opportunity to spring for one of them. You’ll want to choose a size that matches your laptop.