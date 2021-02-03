Grab the Xperia 5 II in pink and get a free pair of Sony’s excellent WF-1000XM3 earbuds

The Sony Xperia 5 II is regarded by many as a spiritual successor to Sony’s now-defunct Compact series, offering essentially the same hardware and software experience as the Xperia 1 II in a smaller package. Nearly six months after its official launch, the company is now releasing a new pink version of the Xperia 5 II.

Originally exclusive to its home country Japan, the pink variant of the Xperia 5 II is now on sale across Europe alongside the usual black, blue, and grey colors. The price remains staggeringly high at €899. However, to make the deal compelling enough, Sony is throwing in a free pair of its excellent WF-1000XM3 ANC truly wireless earphones. The Sony WF-1000XM3 are routinely regarded as one of the best TWS on the market for their superb active noise cancellation performance and sound quality. They usually retail around €179 on their own, so this is a pretty good deal, in our opinion. So far, the pink variant has only gone on sale in Germany, Italy, and Spain. It’s unclear if it will be coming to other markets such as the U.S as well.

For initiated, the Sony Xperia 5 II was launched in September of last year as a compact version of the Xperia 1 II. It features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and only comes in a single 8GB/128GB model. It has three 12MP cameras on the back with ZEISS optic, packs a 4,000mAh battery, and offers a 3.5mm audio jack and stereo front speakers. The Xperia 5 II was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and recently received its Android 11 update.

A recent leak revealed that Sony might revive the Xperia Compact series to take on the iPhone 12 mini. As per the leak, the new Xperia Compact could feature a 5.5-inch flat panel with a water-drop notch on the front and a dual-camera setup on the back. The device is also said to feature a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and a bottom-firing speaker.