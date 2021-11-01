Grab the AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case for $190 ($60 off)

Apple had an ‘Unleashed’ press event last month to reveal the new MacBook Pro, third-generation AirPods, new HomePod Mini colors, and a new voice-only plan for Apple Music. Even though it didn’t get a mention during the livestream, Apple also updated the AirPods Pro with a new MagSafe-compatible charging case, and now you can get the earbuds on sale at Best Buy for $190. That’s not quite as low as the $179 discount from Amazon last month, but that was before the AirPods Pro shipped with MagSafe support.

The AirPods Pro is Apple’s best true wireless earbuds, with an in-ear design, automatic play/pause when you take the earbuds in/out of your ears, and support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The case also supports charging with both Lightning cables and Qi wireless pads, like the upgraded case for the normal AirPods.

The updated AirPods Pro package has MagSafe support in the charging case, so the case can magnetically attach to Apple’s MagSafe Charger, the MagSafe Duo, or any other MagSafe chargers and accessories. The magnetic attachment is the only change Apple rolled out after last month’s event — everything else about the earbuds is the same before.

If the AirPods Pro isn’t quite what you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds. We’ve tested dozens of earbuds from a wide range of manufacturers, and no matter what your needs and price range are, there’s bound to be something you’ll like.