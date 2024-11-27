Apple iPad 9th generation (2021) $229 $479 Save $250 The 9th generation iPad featuring an A13 Bionic processor, 10.2-inch display, and Touch ID. $229 (Silver) $229 (Space Gray)

Black Friday sales offer incredible prices to help with your holiday shopping, but it’s not just for the day after Thanksgiving anymore. Amazon and other retailers have stretched the idea of Black Friday to last for much of November.

Black Friday sales often include the lowest prices ever on certain items. For example, Amazon is offering a blazing-hot deal on a 9th-generation iPad with 256GB of storage at more than 50% off the original price.

Why is this a good deal?

The 9th-generation iPad, when it first shipped, started at $329 for the 64GB model. This is the 256GB variant, which originally sold for $479 but is discounted at Amazon for less than half the original retail price. Is it the latest and greatest iPad? No, of course not, but that won’t matter for most consumers.

If you’re looking for a high-quality tablet that can handle daily internet browsing, streaming video, and casual gaming, the 9th-generation iPad still packs a good punch. It also works great for word processing and spreadsheet tasks because it runs Microsoft Office apps and Apple’s competitors like a champ.

Apple’s 9th-generation iPad includes the A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, and all-day battery life. It also features a 12MP front camera with Center Stage support and an 8MP rear camera. The featured model comes with 256GB of storage, the most offered on the base-model iPad, and a Touch ID button.

This iPad works with the first-generation Apple Pencil for drawing, sketching, and taking notes. It also works with Apple’s Smart Keyboard and other Bluetooth keyboards. The Smart Keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience and folds into a slim, lightweight, protective cover when not in use.

Unless you need the newest iPad model, this is a no-brainer deal. The sale price applies to Space Gray and Silver variants, and you won’t find a better price on an iPad with 256GB of storage.