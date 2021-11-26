Grab the OnePlus 9 Pro for just $700 ($270 off) or OnePlus 9 for $600 ($130 off)

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your PC or smart TV, there’s no shortage of hot deals on this Black Friday. If you’re looking to upgrade your old flagship smartphone, we have some good news for you: OnePlus is offering up to 25% off on the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro is down to its lowest price. It packs a 6.7-inch LTPO 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and quad cameras.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB/25GB model was launched at $1069, but it is usually available at $899. But today, you can pick it up for just $699 and save $100.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Similarly, the OnePlus 9 is also seeing a price slash on Black Friday. Right now, you can pick up the 8GB/128GB model for just $599 — $130 off of its maximum retail price.

The OnePlus 9 Pro cements OnePlus as a Premium Smartphone Brand

The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are two of the best smartphones to launch this year. They offer premium designs, gorgeous displays, and fast charging speeds. As a quick refresher, the OnePlus Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, quad cameras, IP68 rating, and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast wireless charging. When we reviewed the phone back in March, we only had good things to say. And it has only gotten better with additions like the X-Pan Mode and improvements to the always-on display.

The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB/12GB RAM, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and triple cameras tuned by Hasselblad. It has the same 4,500mAh battery as the Pro model.

