This eye-watering deal for 8TB of reliable NAS storage is a great buy this Cyber Monday. Western Digital is one of the leading storage brands, and it doesn't get much better than the company's Red Pro range. For just $0.02 per GB, this 8TB WD Red Pro drive can be yours to expand your NAS storage capacity. 8TB is plenty of space, allowing you to store countless 4K movies, music tracks, photos, software, surveillance footage, and more. This drive isn't at this price very often, so I'd be sure to pick up one or two if looking at some NAS storage.

What makes this NAS HDD a good deal

While you can locate cheaper Western Digital Red drives for NAS, I recommend the Pro series thanks to their faster spinning motors. WD Red Plus drives are slower, though you will save slightly on cost. This 8TB WD Red Pro is the sweet spot for NAS data storage. With a two-bay enclosure, you can unlock 8TB of storage with two of these drives in a RAID for redundancy. And because it's the Pro series, you can use as many of these drives as you wish, opening up upgrade avenues for larger NAS enclosures — more affordable Seagate and WD NAS drives only support a limited number of bays.

Western Digital's Red Pro drive range is available between 2TB and 24TB, depending on your storage requirements. Rated for 550TB per year, it's unlikely you'll hit this limit unless hitting the drive hard with continuous writing and working with heavier data. I've used a combination of Seagate and Western Digital drives in NAS I've owned through the years and never had an issue storing and reading data from any of them. NAS drives such as this are more expensive than consumer-grade storage but they come equipped with advanced features such as shock and vibration protection.

Just $0.02 per GB also works well compared to annual cloud storage subscriptions, providing you with ample space without needing to pay each year outside of electricity.