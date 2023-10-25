Key Takeaways Grammarly has introduced generative AI capabilities to its writing utility, catering to business users who prioritize user privacy.

The new GAI features include enhanced prompts, tighter coupling with past prompts, and increased prompt usage limits.

Additionally, Grammarly offers the Knowledge Share feature for enterprise customers and plans to release a personalized voice profile feature by the end of the year.

Generative AI (GAI) is all the rage these days with tech companies investing a significant amount of time and money in the development of general purpose large language models (LLMs), chatbots, and AI copilots. One key area in this domain is text generation and now, Grammarly has decided to throw its hat into the ring by announcing the general availability of certain GAI capabilities for its writing utility.

In a press release, Grammarly has emphasized that businesses are pivoting to AI-powered writing partners which don't compromise on user privacy. Since Grammarly has been integrating AI technologies into its products for over a decade now, it believes that it is a natural fit in this space. To that end, the firm has announced several GAI capabilities to entice more enterprise and personal customers.

Multiple GAI features are now generally available for all Grammarly customers, along with several enhancements. The "Improve It" prompt has been enhanced to cater to more context, with additional information now offered regarding any changes made. Moreover, there is tighter coupling with your past prompts for a more consistent output and users can also leverage the prompt history to resume from where they left off a previous topic. Prompt usage limits have been increased as well; enterprise customers have access to unlimited prompts while Team and Education users are capped at 2,000 prompts.

Enterprise customers can also take advantage of the Knowledge Share feature, which is now generally available. It surfaces information from company documents and other sources, so you don't have to manually search for it. Another capability coming soon to Grammarly Business customers is the generation of a personalized voice profile based on your writing style and tone. It's slated for release by the end of this year.

Grammarly CEO Rahul Roy-Chowdhury noted that:

While other companies jump on the AI hype, we’ve been building AI solutions and delivering real results for our customers for over 14 years. Just imagine what four weeks of time saved per employee per year could do for businesses: higher productivity, better results, faster growth—the possibilities are limitless. With extended access and functionality in our generative AI features for businesses everywhere, they can now scale their use of AI to get increased value from Grammarly.

Grammarly currently boasts over 30 million customers and 70,000 teams, offering integration with more than 500,000 apps and websites. The firm is hoping that its latest GAI capabilities will not only address the needs of its existing enterprise users, but also attract new customers.