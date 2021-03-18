Grammarly’s Tone detector feature is now available on its keyboard app

Grammarly launched its keyboard app for Android and iOS towards the end of 2017. Since then, the app has received several updates with new features like synonym suggestions, an emoji search bar, and more. The app is now receiving another major update which brings Grammarly’s Tone Detector to Android and iOS users.

Grammarly debuted the Tone Detector feature on its browser extension for Chrome, Safari, and Firefox in December last year. The Tone Detector is now making its way over to the keyboard app with its latest update. To turn on the Tone detector in the Grammarly Keyboard app, download the latest update and turn on the new “tone detection” option in the app’s settings. If you’re downloading Grammarly Keyboard for the first time, you’ll also have to set it as the default keyboard app on your phone to use the new tone detector in all apps.

The Tone Detector on mobile works exactly like the one you may be used to seeing in the browser extension. You can activate it by tapping on the G icon on the keyboard, and it will show you how your text may sound to readers. However, you’ll have to type at least 150 characters for the feature to work as intended. The Tone detector can identify over 40 different tones that cover a range of emotions, including “appreciative,” “confident,” “formal,” “informal,” “joyful,” “optimistic,” and more.

For the unaware, Grammarly’s tone detector works by analyzing a combination of signals in your writing, including capitalization, punctuation, word choice, and more. For this reason, your message will need to be at least 150 characters long for the tone detector to activate. You can download the latest version of the Grammarly Keyboard app by following the Play Store link below. The update is also available on iOS, and you can download it by following this link.