For a while now, people have been awaiting the gargantuan release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Recent speculation put a potential release date around the Fall of 2025, and that seemed to correlate with what we saw from Rockstar Games.

Well, we have good news: there's an official release date. The bad news: the game has suffered a huge delay and will now be released in May 2026.

Rockstar Games confirms that GTA 6 will release on May 26, 2026

In a blog post on Rockstar Games, the developer announced the unfortunate news that players will have to wait a little longer to play. Dropping way past its rumored Fall 2025 release date, the company says it will now shoot for May 26, 2026. So, yes, we do have a tangible release date, but unfortunately, it's not the one we wanted to see.

Rockstart Games cites quality issues as its main reason for pushing back the game, and given how large the GTA 6 will be, a year-long delay seems to be apt to apply a new layer of polish to the game. Here's the full explanation:

Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game. With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon. Sincerely, Rockstar Games

While it's bad news for people who want to hop into GTA 6, it's certainly a breath of relief for developers of smaller games. The threat of an imminent release of GTA 6 hung over studios, as its release would inevitably be a giant black hole of attention for gamers. Anything set to release within close proximity of GTA 6 runs the huge risk of being overlooked and would fail to draw the post-release attention that games need.

Now that GTA 6 has a set release date that's over a year away, smaller developers can properly pivot their game around the release to ensure they don't get engulfed by it. Given how the previously cited release date was "sometime in the Fall of 2025," this new date is bound to give them far more confidence than before.