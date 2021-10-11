Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy coming to Android and iOS in 2022

The Grand Theft Auto games have been a mainstay on Android and iOS for several years now. You can buy several different games in the series on Android and iOS already, including revered titles such as San Andreas and Vice City. Following a short period of rumors, Rockstar Games has now announced that “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition” is coming to both smartphone platforms in the first half of 2022. The trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto: III, San Andreas, and Vice City. Unlike the games that are already available on Android and iOS, these will come with graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements.

If you want to play any of these games on your smartphone in the meantime, you might want to act fast. Rockstar Games says that it will be removing these games from digital retailers starting this week, ahead of the prospective official launch, and that might include the Google Play Store and the App Store. If you have already purchased any of these games before, the company assures you that you will be able to redownload them in the future.

It’s not clear from the official support page if smartphone versions are being removed just yet, as it only mentions console versions. The trilogy will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC later this year and ahead of their mobile counterparts, and those versions will definitely be removed from digital retailers on those systems.

The company also released a trailer, though it doesn’t show a whole lot.

October 22nd marks the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto: III, and we might hear more about this game bundle around then. In the same announcement, the company also said that it is continuing to work on content for GTA Online. Rockstar Games says that the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto: III will also bring commemorative clothing and other items to GTA Online that can be collected over this fall. It also hinted online events in GTA Online may have “special surprises”, including that some content might be themed around San Andreas.