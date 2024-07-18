There are still a few hours left of Prime Day, and that means time is running out to grab a graphics card with a discount. With GPUs increasing in price in recent years, any deal is a good deal, and we've got the pick of the current discounts on Amazon. Prime Day is an excellent time to pick up a cheaper CPU and GPU, making your next build or upgrade that little bit easier on the pocket. Here are some of our favorite graphics card deals to make your search easier.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Aero

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is the best bang for your buck graphics card right now, and this white option from Gigabyte is a great deal. With the price slashed by $90, this gorgeous card can be yours for less. It's a beast for 1080p and 1440p gaming, capable of pushing out smooth frame rates in almost any game you own, and can push into 4K resolution in many games. It's our favorite white RTX 4070, partly because of the tri-fan cooling solution that keeps core temperatures low under load, but also because of the all-white design. Yes, even the PCB is white, so there's nothing to spoil the aesthetics of an all-white build.

And with 12GB of VRAM and clock speeds of up to 2,656MHz, you won't have any troubles letting this graphics card do the heavy lifting during gaming sessions. All you need to do is plug it in, and make sure your case has enough airflow to help whisk away the waste heat produced.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 AERO $510 $600 Save $90 White graphics cards are hard to find, let alone with a discount. Grab this Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 15% off and get gaming at great frame rates. $510 at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition

Flagship graphics cards are powerful, produce tons of heat, drive your games to the best possible level, and, above all else, are expensive. We normally consider anything over 5% as a decent deal on this class of GPU, and this Prime Day deal gets you the best of AMD Radeon for 11% less than usual. That's $120 off the $1,100 price on this Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition, a substantial stack of cash you could use for other upgrades.

With 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, this flagship card is ready for the most massive textures any game can throw. That's perhaps unsurprising, as it was designed to perform at 4K resolutions, and perform it does. Expect a smooth 4K experience in all but the most demanding titles, especially if you keep ray tracing turned off. This GPU isn't just good for gaming, as it will happily crunch through video editing or other creative tasks.

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition $980 $1100 Save $120 If you want the latest technologies like DisplayPort 2.1, this deal on the Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC Edition will get you the best frame rates AMD has to offer, for $120 less than usual. $980 at Amazon

ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC Edition

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is one of the best graphics cards you can get for 1440p gaming. This ASUS ProArt model might look like it would be more suited for the professional setting, but it can push out frames like nobody's business, meaning you can slay your enemies while taking a break from other tasks. With 12GB of VRAM and a clock speed boost of 2,656MHz, it's capable of greatness at 1080p and 1440p. It can even push 4K resolution gaming with ray tracing enabled, once you put on DLSS to upscale things.

This is the graphics card to get currently for value-orientated gamers, and the stylish ProArt design makes it even sweeter. Okay, maybe the $70 discount makes it sweeter, but the looks sure don't hurt. And with three axial fans controlling temperatures, it's ready for long gaming sessions or even longer workdays. This is the cheapest this card has been, and with how rare GPU deals are, don't delay on picking one up.

ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC Edition $620 $690 Save $70 Save a huge $70 off this classy looking RTX 4070 Super from Asus, and banish the gamer glow from your PC forever. $620 at Amazon

The last few hours of Prime Day are a great time to grab a bargain

Building a gaming PC has been difficult these last few years, no matter what budget you have to spend. Graphics cards have increased in price, and it seems like there are almost no budget options if you want high frame rates in your favorite games. That's why taking full advantage of shopping holidays like Prime Day is important, helping you put together your next build or plan upgrades to work within your budget.