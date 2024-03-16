Very few gaming mice on the market look as cool as the GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro does, and it's easily one of its unique selling points. Seriously, how often do you come across a mouse that looks like a relic straight out of a sci-fi movie? But just a cool design isn't quite enough to make people switch, especially when it comes to a crucial peripheral like a mouse, so I wanted to give this a fair shot and see if it's any good. Having used it for a few days, I quickly realised that there's more to this funky-looking pointer than just cool looks, and the folks over at GravaStar — who you may have never heard of — know what they are doing.

There are a lot of cool things packed into its exoskeleton-like body, and it's just as good as some other high-end gaming mice I've used in the past. From a good-quality, reliable sensor and support for multiple connectivity options to good battery life and tactile buttons, there's plenty to like about the Mercury M1 Pro. There are a few things about it that you may not necessarily like, though, and I am going to be discussing those along with my thoughts on its price and performance in this review. So read on to find out whether the GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro is worth adding to your gaming arsenal.

About this review: GravaStar sent us the Mercury M1 Pro gaming mouse for review. The company had no input on this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro Reliable wireless gaming mouse A statement piece on your desk The GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro is a high-end, premium gaming mouse with a unique design. It's not the lightest gaming mouse out there, but it packs pretty good internals, and delivers a reliable gaming experience overall. Pros Unique design and excellent build-quality

Great sensor and offers reliable wireless connectivity

Offers a good value for money Cons The design is not for everyone

Companion software is not as reliable as the mouse itself

Pricing, availability, and specifications

Starts at $100 and comes in two colors

The GravaStrar Mercury M1 Pro gaming mouse can be had for a starting price of $100 in the U.S. market. I say starting price because only the Gunmetal Grey variant — which I've featured in this review — costs $100, and the variant with Silver Mist finish will set you back $130. You essentially pay more for the "battle-worn" cosmetic work on it and the 4K receiver that's bundled with it. The Gunmetal Grey variant doesn't come with a 4K dongle, but you can pick one up for $25. They're all readily available to purchase from Amazon at the time of writing this review.

Specifications Weight 88g Sensor and DPI PAW3395 (26000 DPI) Switches OMRON Blue Point micro-switches RGB Lighting Yes Programmable Buttons Yes Connectivity Bluetooth, Wired, Wireless 2.4G Wireless Yes Battery Life Up to 200 hours Polling Rate Up to 4,000 Hz wireless Dimensions 2.58 x 4.88 x 1.56 in. Color Options Gunmetal Grey, Silver Mist

What I like

Looks unlike anything I have in my possession

Close

One of the first things you'll notice about this mouse is how cool it looks. I've got it with the Gunmetal Grey finish, and it looks unlike any other mouse I've had in my possession. It's not the first gaming mouse to feature a hollow, exoskeleton-like design, but the overall appearance, with all the cuts and creases on it along with the GravaStar logo, makes it look like a prop used in some sci-fi setting. I also like the use of RGB lights on this mouse to make the inner enclosure light up and look like a glowing scarab. The shape of the buttons themselves are quite unique, and the front bumper fascia also makes the mouse look like some sort of futuristic car. It's just an attractive design overall, and I don't think I'll ever get tired of looking at it.

It's just an attractive design overall, and I don't think I'll ever get tired of looking at it.

On top of its distinct design, I also love how premium it feels in the hand. The Mercury M1 Pro is also built to last, and it feels incredibly solid thanks to its magnesium frame. It comes with PFTE feet to ensure it glides smoothly across various surfaces, and I also love how tactile all six buttons feel. And for those that are wondering, the Mercury M1 Pro also comes with a USB Paracord cable, extra foot pads, some anti-slip stickers, and also a fiber cleaning cloth.

Reliable performance

The Mercury M1 Pro packs solid internals in its guts to deliver a reliably stable and low-latency wireless connection. Just like many other gaming mice out there, the GravaStar also makes you splurge on an additional 4K dongle to enable a 4,000Hz polling rate. That being said, the M1 Pro delivers great performance even at a 1,000Hz polling rate. Other notable aspects of the mouse include a high-performance sensor with support for up to 26,000 DPI, and a sizable battery that comfortably lasted me around 200 hours on Bluetooth (without RGB) as per the claims. I am not a huge fan of the companion software as it had some issues playing nice with my PC when I tried connecting the mouse, but it offers a laundry-list of options, allowing you to change the lighting effects, switch between six different DPI settings, and more.

The Mercury M1 Pro packs solid internals in its guts to deliver a reliably stable and low-latency wireless connection.

What I don't like

It's not as light as I thought it would be

The GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro isn't the only gaming mouse out there that has a hollow design. A plenty of other mice, including the Keychron M3 Mini that we recently reviewed, has a similar enclosure, and it's quite a common sight. But do you know what's different about this Mercury M1 Pro mouse? It's not nearly as light as I thought it would be despite its exoskeleton-like design. The M1 Pro mouse weighs 88 grams, which is quite honestly the heaviest mouse I've used in a while. Yes, it's 88 grams is still considered "light," but a quick visit to the collection of our favorite light gaming mice would tell you that there are mice that weigh as little as 49 grams.

88 grams is not necessarily a deal-breaker, but it's definitely a bit on the higher side, especially for a mouse that looks like it would hardly have any weight. That, to me personally, is a bit of a bummer, as I'm used to pointers that weigh less than 60 grams. The hollowed-out design that you see here only helps with airflow to keep your palms from getting sweaty during an intense gaming session, but that's about it. If you are used to gaming on mice like the Asus Harpe Ace like me, then you'll take some time to get used to the M1 Pro. Even the gaps and the cutouts on its palmrest may not sit well with you upon using it the first time.

Should you buy the GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro gaming mouse?

You should buy the GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro gaming mouse if:

You want a mouse that's also a statement piece on your desk.

You want a mouse with RGB lights to go with your setup.

You want a mouse with high polling rate in both wired and wireless modes.

You should NOT buy the GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro gaming mouse if:

You want the lightest gaming mouse for gaming.

You want a mouse with a minimal design and flashy RGB lights.

You dislike mouse that have hollowed-out designs like this one with cutouts on the palmrest.

There are plenty of convincing reasons to buy the GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro gaming mouse, but you really have to be a fan of its looks to even consider it. I say that because there's no shortage of gaming mice out there that do what the GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro does without the flashy lights or its exoskeleton-like shell. It's not even the lightest gaming mouse out there, so it doesn't have that going in its favor.

That being said, if you really want something that looks out of this world and don't mind spending as much as $125 on it, then you can definitely consider this while shopping for your next gaming mouse. It's far from the best gaming mice on the market in 2024, but it's easily one of the coolest-looking mice you'll find on this planet. Those who prefer a more minimal design are better off buying something like the Alienware Pro wireless gaming mouse.

