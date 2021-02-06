You can now customize your device with the GravityBox Xposed Module on Android 11

If you have ever used the Xposed Framework before, you probably already know about GravityBox. In case you’re unaware, GravityBox is an all-in-one Android customization toolkit that lets you modify the lockscreen, the navigation bar, the status bar, the display, the actions of software and hardware buttons, and much more. It took a long time for the popular module to be updated with support for Android 11, but after an immense amount of work, XDA Senior Recognized Developer C3C076 recently made it happen.

With the debut of GravityBox 11.0.0-beta-1, one of the single biggest tweak boxes available for Xposed has now become compatible with the latest iteration of Android. Keep in mind that the official version of the Xposed Framework, maintained by XDA Senior Recognized Developer rovo89, has not seen a new release since early 2018, which is why users need to set up Riru and EdXposed Manager via Magisk before installing the module.

The feature highlights for the initial beta of GravityBox 11 include:

Lockscreen tweaks

QuickSettings tile management with additional tiles

Statusbar tweaks

Navigation bar tweaks

Pie controls

Power tweaks

Display tweaks

Phone tweaks

Media tweaks

Hardware/navigation key actions

GravityBox Actions – interface for 3rd party apps

Notification control (per-app notification LED/sounds/vibrations)

Fingerprint launcher

Advanced tuning of Framework and System UI parameters

Download GravityBox for Android 11

According to the developer, the module has been developed and tested on the Google Pixel 3a running Android 11. While the current build of GravityBox is quite complete for a beta release, it is worth mentioning that both this and the Riru-EdXposed Magisk module for Android 11 itself are in their early stages. As a consequence, some functionality might not work or there might be unexpected errors. For now, we suggest you flash the module with caution and remember to make a backup.