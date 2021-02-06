You can now customize your device with the GravityBox Xposed Module on Android 11
If you have ever used the Xposed Framework before, you probably already know about GravityBox. In case you’re unaware, GravityBox is an all-in-one Android customization toolkit that lets you modify the lockscreen, the navigation bar, the status bar, the display, the actions of software and hardware buttons, and much more. It took a long time for the popular module to be updated with support for Android 11, but after an immense amount of work, XDA Senior Recognized Developer C3C076 recently made it happen.
With the debut of GravityBox 11.0.0-beta-1, one of the single biggest tweak boxes available for Xposed has now become compatible with the latest iteration of Android. Keep in mind that the official version of the Xposed Framework, maintained by XDA Senior Recognized Developer rovo89, has not seen a new release since early 2018, which is why users need to set up Riru and EdXposed Manager via Magisk before installing the module.
The feature highlights for the initial beta of GravityBox 11 include:
- Lockscreen tweaks
- QuickSettings tile management with additional tiles
- Statusbar tweaks
- Navigation bar tweaks
- Pie controls
- Power tweaks
- Display tweaks
- Phone tweaks
- Media tweaks
- Hardware/navigation key actions
- GravityBox Actions – interface for 3rd party apps
- Notification control (per-app notification LED/sounds/vibrations)
- Fingerprint launcher
- Advanced tuning of Framework and System UI parameters
Download GravityBox for Android 11
According to the developer, the module has been developed and tested on the Google Pixel 3a running Android 11. While the current build of GravityBox is quite complete for a beta release, it is worth mentioning that both this and the Riru-EdXposed Magisk module for Android 11 itself are in their early stages. As a consequence, some functionality might not work or there might be unexpected errors. For now, we suggest you flash the module with caution and remember to make a backup.