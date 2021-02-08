gReader is back from the dead with a new upate after nearly 4 years

gReader, a popular RSS reader app, is receiving a new update on Google Play Store as the app marks an official return after a near 4 year hiatus. The v4.0.3 was the last update to the app and that was rolled out all the way back in March 2017.

This new update (via Reddit), v5.0.1, brings much-needed features and improvements to the RSS reader, including a dark mode for article view, better video and podcast playback, and bug fixes. In case you’re not familiar, the gReader is a free RSS client that lets you organize and read all your favorite news sources in one place. You can configure it with your Feedly account, The Olde Reader, or Inoreader, with the option to organize your feed in a list, grid, or card layout.

gReader 5.0.1 changelog:

Newest gReader release with many improvements and bug fixes

Better video playback

Better podcast playback

Dark mode for article view

Bug fixes and improvements

At its prime, gReader was one of the most popular RSS clients out there. But over time, the lack of app development saw users migrating to alternative options such as Inoreader and Feedly. With this new update, gReader is here to remind us that it’s still alive and kicking, ready to win back users it had once lost while also aiming to make new fans down the road with its simple and intuitive design.

The gReader shot to popularity after the demise of Google Reader. To this day, it continues to remain a top choice for anyone who wants a simple, no-frills RSS client. It’s not as feature-rich or modern looking as something like Inoreader but gets the job done pretty well.

The gReader is free to use in its ad-supported version. It also has a premium version that removes ads and unlocks additional features such as support for podcasts, voice reading, and custom notifications. The new update is live on the Google Play Store and you can grab it from the link below.