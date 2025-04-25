Windows 8 is kind of the laughing stock among the many Windows versions released throughout the years. There have always been misfires, but Windows 8's radically different approach to the UI design and user experience resulted in one of the biggest failures the company has ever seen when it comes to its big software launches.

It's easy to point and laugh at Windows 8, but when you try to see through that noise, this operating system actually brought some incredibly welcome changes and features that often get overlooked. We're all so distracted making fun of it that it's easy to forget all the great things it brought to the table. I know we take some of these for granted today, but it's good to remember there was a time not that long ago when things were quite different — and for the worse.

5 Managing startup tasks in Task Manager

It wasn't always this easy