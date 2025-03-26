Great games can immortalize a studio in the hearts of gamers, but sometimes, that’s still not enough to keep the lights on. Over the years, we’ve seen studios craft some of the most beloved, critically acclaimed titles — only to shut down, leaving sequels as nothing more than shattered dreams.

Whether it was poor sales, bad business decisions, or just sheer bad luck, these studios gave us unforgettable experiences before vanishing into the void. Some of them even became games that hold a special place in gaming history, but the companies behind them? Gone. Here are five studios that shut down despite making fantastic games.

5 Visceral Games — Dead Space

Forced to be something they weren’t