Great idea for an app? This $20 course will show you how to build it fast

Thousands of people around the world make good money from publishing apps on the Google Play Store. To join them, you need to master the fundamentals of app development. Featuring six hours of video training, the Firebase & Android Pie Course is your quickstart guide. You can get the course today for only $19.99 at the XDA Developers Depot.

Android Pie introduced many new features for developers, from better notifications to multi-camera support. While later versions of Android have added more, the core features remain the same. If you want to build apps, you need to understand these fundamentals.

This course shows you how to put your ideas into practice quickly, using the Google-backed Firebase platform. Through seven video tutorials, you discover how to build a text shortcuts application that works on any modern Android device.

Along the way, you learn how to create a beautiful interface, issue notifications, and sync user data with the cloud. The course takes you from the first line of code through to deploying your app, meaning you should gain plenty of hands-on experience.

Your instructor is Brandan Jones, an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati for 20 years. Jones has taught a wide range of development courses, and he even created the first-ever Android course at his university.

Order today for just $19.99 to get lifetime access to the course on desktop and mobile, normally priced at $124.

Firebase & Android Pie Course – $19.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change