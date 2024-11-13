Pixel art is a digital art style that utilizes the blocky visuals of pixels. Pixel art is abstract and simple, using raster or vector styles in a manner that's a world away from typical uses of vector or raster imagery . Pixel art was made popular by the low-res gaming imagery of bygone eras, and it was easily created using Microsoft Paint back in the day. But there are plenty of software choices in the modern era for creating fun and interesting pixel art.

7 Pixilart

App and browser-based pixel fun

Pixilart is a free browser tool that lets you create pixel artwork. It’s also available as a mobile app on both the Play Store and App Store. It offers a clean and simple interface, plus first-time users receive a quick 10-step overview of the tools.

With Pixilart, you can create static pixel drawings and animations, and it offers the ability to download it in any size or save it to share directly online. It provides pixel-based templates that you can open and color in yourself using pixels. And, of course, you can always open up a blank document of your choice to begin from scratch.

6 Pixel Studio

Not to be confused with Google’s Pixel Studio

Pixel Studio is an app available from the Play Store, App Store, and on Steam. Although the name is the same as Google’s recently-announced (2024) Pixel Studio built into its Pixel phones, this pixel art app is very different.

Boasting positive reviews, Pixel Studio pixel art editor lets you create and edit pixel art and animations from hand-held devices. This is a bit different from other pixel art tools, which are generally desktop or browser-based only.