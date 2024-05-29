Key Takeaways Older games like Crysis 3 and Batman: Arkham Knight hold up to this day without featuring any ray tracing.

Uncharted 4, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II showcase what's possible on the PS4.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator managed to craft a highly realistic world without ray tracing.

The Dead Space remake proves that even today, ray tracing isn't a necessity.

Ray tracing has made some pretty big strides forward in how games are rendered. While ray tracing as a technology has existed for decades, it only arrived in games after Nvidia's Ampere graphics cards made it possible in 2018. In the six years since then, we've seen some landmark ray-traced titles like Control, Battlefield V, Metro Exodus, Cyberpunk 2077, and Alan Wake 2, thanks to the might of the best gaming GPUs. But, despite the advancements brought about by ray tracing, it isn't the be-all and end-all in gaming graphics.

Over the past 10 years or so, we've seen traditional rasterization-based techniques progress to new heights, to the point that we've had titles with jaw-dropping visuals and little to no reliance on ray tracing. These games prove that you don't always need ray tracing for games to look phenomenal. I'll be focusing mostly on relatively modern games and those that I've been fortunate enough to play myself. But even then, some tough choices will need to be made.

Related 10 best games for benchmarking a gaming PC If you want to break in a new gaming PC, Crysis isn’t going to cut it anymore.

10 Crysis 3 (PC): 2013

The next-gen showcase

Close

A list about stunning gaming graphics has to have a Crysis game on it. What could be better than Crysis 3 to start this list with? This game came out back in 2013, five years before ray tracing was even a thing. And true to the Crysis tradition, it pushed gaming visuals beyond anything else at the time. Crysis games are always supposed to have graphics as a huge centerpiece, and CryEngine 3 was hugely instrumental in making that happen.

That's exactly what the developers were going for — creating a visual masterpiece that was ahead of its time.

Besides the advanced lighting, rendering, and tessellation, Crytek went above and beyond with dynamic lighting, realistic physics, and detailed character models. Crysis 3's reflections, overall lighting, and high-resolution textures seem as impressive to me now as they did when I first played the game. That's exactly what the developers were going for — creating a visual masterpiece that was ahead of its time. Plus, the game has a decent story, gameplay, and a satisfying trilogy-capping ending as icing on the cake.

Crysis 3 Remastered Crysis 3 Remastered is a sci-fi first-person shooter that's been reworked to take advantage of modern hardware. It still features some of the most advanced and stunning graphics ever seen in a video game. $30 at Steam $30 at Epic Games Store

Related PC gaming was much more fun 20 years ago We might love PC gaming to death but it isn't nearly as fun as it was when we were kids

9 Batman: Arkham Knight (PC): 2015

Rocksteady's passion shines, literally

Close

The Batman: Arkham trilogy is one of my all-time favorites, and one of the biggest reasons behind my Batman fervor (besides The Dark Knight, of course). While Arkham Asylum and Arkham City were by no means bad-looking games, Rocksteady really stepped it up with Arkham Knight. Say what you will about the plot or the supposed over-reliance on the Batmobile, the game looked stunning — from the lighting bringing night-time Gotham to life, to the physics of Batman's cape.

Going back to the game in 2024, you'd think the lighting and reflections are ray-traced.

What makes Arkham Knight look so good even now is the passion the development team had and the customizations they made to Unreal Engine 3. Nvidia's GameWorks and Physx implementations made things like rain and smoke appear more realistic. Plus, the art direction oozed a tremendous level of detail and crafted an atmosphere that made you feel fully immersed in the world. Going back to the game in 2024, you'd think the lighting and reflections are ray-traced. It's truly a testament to the amazing work by Rocksteady on the Batman: Arkham trilogy.

Batman: Arkham Knight $4 $20 Save $16 Batman: Arkham Knight is the concluding chapter of Rocksteady's Arkham trilogy, featuring bleeding edge graphics for its time. It still holds up pretty well in 2024. $4 at Steam $4 at Epic Games Store

8 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PS4): 2016

Gorgeous environments and stunning facial capture