Vector graphics and raster graphics are the two graphic types produced with graphic design software. Whether you’re using Photoshop for rasters, Illustrator for vectors, or an array of alternative Adobe software , there are specific uses for each format. It’s helpful to understand what each format should be used for or works best for, to ensure that your next design projects are high quality and eye-catching.

6 Great for printed artwork

Raster graphics work nicely in print

Both vector and raster graphics have their uses for printed artwork.

Vector graphics work well on minimalist, bold designs which contain no other imagery — designs such as typographic posters with a logo or graphic only — especially with a minimal color palette containing five or fewer colors. Vectors provide hard and crisp edges and lines, so they make a bold impression when used in printed collateral.

However, raster graphics also have their uses for printed artwork. Whether you’re using a small raster graphic, or a larger one like a photograph, introducing rasters in your printed work allows you to add texture and realism that isn't available from a vector.

You may be using cut-out imagery from a photo or scanned in artwork from traditional mediums — these are naturally raster graphics.

The textures and color-types found with a raster offer a different vibe than when utilizing vectors. Both work successfully for printed materials, depending on the main purpose and type of artwork in your project.

5 Create smooth gradients

Raster will provide seamless gradients in graphics

Gradients are a great way to add color to a graphic design or logo. You’ll see gradients often used in the summer as many brands convert their standard logos into LGBTQIA+ friendly logos with rainbow colors for Pride Month.

The thing about gradients is they require pixels in order to flow naturally — and pixels mean raster, not vector. It isn’t advised to use gradients in traditional logos or branding, just because it’s easier to use vector elements for brand elements. However, for a once-a-year purpose where the graphics don’t have to be resized for various uses (you can create them in a few different sizes to begin with), then a raster-based gradient is perfect to use in a logo.

Adobe Illustrator released a gradient feature within its Image Trace tool during Adobe Max. It's beta at the time of writing, but this will finally allow you to use gradients in vector graphics without obvious color banding — where you get strips of colors rather than smooth gradients. However, for smoother quality, it’s still recommended to use rasters when you can.

4 Smooth solid colors

Vector provides a consistent flat color

Have you ever created a one-or-two color graphic and then saved it as a JPEG? You’ll notice the discoloration spotting towards the edges, or where two colors sit adjacent to one another. This is what a raster image will do.

Vectors and vector graphics are perfect for keeping your colors consistent without getting any color spotting or pixels of varying shades when they should all be one flat color.

This really makes a difference when saving your artwork, graphics, branding, or illustrative files. Rasters have their uses. But when you want strong, vibrant, and flat color in a graphic, it really needs to be a vector image in order to get that slick formal look you need.

3 GIFs and motion graphics

Raster or vector work great for both

Close

You can create GIFs or motion graphics from either a raster or vector file — and they each serve their separate purposes.

Motion graphics are better suited for vector format, for a few reasons. First, similar to the above reason, you’ll have consistent and smooth coloring. Secondly, vector graphics work seamlessly as motion graphics, especially when saved as SVG format or .AI from Illustrator. You can import vectors into After Effects and create moving graphics, or .Lottie files which can easily be turned into web graphics. .Lottie is one of the most prominent and popular motion graphic formats in web design.

Raster graphics have their uses for GIFs, too. Especially if you’re making a GIF from a video scene using tools like GIPHY or even the Photoshop timeline. Raster graphics are much better for moving graphics which depict photographs or more complex elements. You can also use raster graphics when creating stickers using your iPhone or iPad , which you can then turn into GIFs.

2 Premium merchandise printing

Wear your graphics with pride

If you’re a graphic designer or illustrator, there’s a chance you’ve likely dreamed of wearing your own designed merchandise on t-shirts, bags, hats, or even to hang as decorative art in your apartment.

When sending artwork to print shops or production houses, they'll typically require a raster graphic file such as a PNG. This is the case even if your artwork is a flat color vector piece — you’ve still got to save it in the requested format.

Due to the way printing factories print, using CMYK process colors and layers, the pixelation of a raster doesn’t have much effect during the printing process. Your graphics will look the part on whatever printed merchandise you create.

1 Full scalability for multiple uses

Vectors are infinitely scalable