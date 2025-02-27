Saying goodbye to a beloved game is never easy, but great DLCs give us more to enjoy, often enhancing or redefining the experience. Some expansions go beyond simple add-ons, introducing fresh gameplay, deeper lore, or bold tonal shifts that make them unforgettable.

The best DLCs leave a lasting impact, sometimes even surpassing the base game in quality and content. After all, more than remakes or remasters, it is sometimes expansions that truly make a game ageless. Whether through gripping stories, thrilling mechanics, or stunning world-building, these 10 expansions proved that DLCs can be just as legendary as the games they build upon, cementing their place in gaming history.

10 Undead Nightmare, Red Dead Redemption

The Wild West gets wilder