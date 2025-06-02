Before there was Steam, there was MS-DOS. A chunky, no-nonsense platform that ran some of the most unforgettable games of all time — games that shaped not just genres, but the entire medium.

This was the golden age, where everything felt raw, wild, and groundbreaking. These were experiences we lived through floppy disks and CRT monitors, and they continue living in our heads long after.

7 Honorable mention — Dangerous Dave (1988)

Perhaps my first platformer ever