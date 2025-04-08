Open-world games have become a staple in the industry, offering players the freedom to explore, create, conquer, or immerse themselves in vast, expansive environments. These games don’t just give you a map; they give you a playground, filled with vibrant landscapes, thrilling challenges, and stories waiting to be written by you.

10 Sea of Thieves

It's a pirate's life for me!