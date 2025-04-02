There’s something uniquely satisfying about nailing that perfect jump, dodging a last-second hazard, or finally clearing a level that’s been stomping you into the ground for hours. Platformers have a way of making you feel like a god when you succeed, and like an absolute fool when you fail. The greatest ones don’t just test your reflexes — they test your patience, endurance, and maybe even your willingness to keep your controller intact.

If you enjoy games that are brutally punishing in the form of precision platforming, unforgiving enemies, and mechanics that demand perfection, you’re in the right place. These games don’t just challenge you — they dare you to keep playing.

Related These are the 12 most popular platformer games on Steam that you need to try If you're looking for a new platformer to sink your teeth into, try these 12 popular platforming titles on Steam

5 Super Meat Boy

Dark Souls but make it 2D platforming