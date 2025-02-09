There’s nothing quite like the moment when a long-dormant franchise makes its triumphant return. Whether it's at The Game Awards, Summer Game Fest, or the dearly departed E3, the unexpected revival of an IP never fails to send fans into a frenzy. The long wait makes the payoff even sweeter, and when a familiar soundtrack kicks in, or a beloved character reappears, it always feels like Christmas.

Sometimes, all it takes is a single trailer to reignite old passions and remind us why we love gaming. From shadow drops to perfectly orchestrated reveals, the industry has seen some legendary unveils that shook the gaming world. Here’s a look at some of the greatest video game reveals of all time.

10 God of War, 2016

A new, Norse beginning

Six years after the last mainline God of War game, fans of the rage-fueled Spartan lost their collective minds when Kratos appeared from the shadows at E3 2016. From wondering why the tiny Atreus was playing by himself outside his house to holding our breaths at the bellowing voice of his father, the 2016 announcement trailer for a new God of War game sent ripples throughout every forum on the internet.

However, that wasn’t all that Sony Santa Monica had in store for us. The trailer turned into gameplay, and we saw the new, bearded, fatherly avatar of Kratos take on a troll while guiding his son through his hunt — all while a live orchestra scored the 8-minute trailer! Undeniably one of the greatest game announcements in gaming history, God of War’s 2016 reveal lives on in our minds.

9 Devil May Cry 5, 2018

Old-school action, modern flair

An entire decade — that’s what it took for Capcom to finally announce the fifth installment in the Devil May Cry series we knew and loved. Yes, I know about the ‘reboot’ they attempted in 2013, but fans of the franchise have collectively decided to forget it ever existed. Be that as it may, when Capcom finally unveiled the fifth game at E3 2018, many fans thought they would continue with the 2013 rebooted version, thanks to Nero’s updated look.

Thankfully, our worries were put to rest when Dante, now sporting an old-man stubble and his pearly-white hair, came out speeding on his bike, yelling “Woohoo!” like he was an Italian plumber. Fans of the franchise waited 10 years for the quintessentially cheesy dialog, loud music, and over-the-top action scenes they loved, and Devil May Cry 5 definitely delivered, and then some.

8 Watch Dogs, 2012

What could have been

It’s hard to recall many games generating as much hype as Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs did after its E3 2012 reveal. With no prior leaks or hints, Ubisoft’s unveiling of its open-world hacking game — featuring futuristic themes, dynamic environments, and jaw-dropping visuals — had everyone believing a GTA-killer had arrived.

In 2012, a year before the PS4 and Xbox One, the trailer’s groundbreaking visuals felt almost unreal. The game looked like the next evolution of open-world gaming, with the protagonist seamlessly manipulating the world around him. While Watch Dogs became one of the decade’s most anticipated IPs, its infamous visual downgrade and lackluster plot kept it from sticking the landing.

7 Metroid Prime 4, 2017

A generational waiting period

2007 was the last time we saw a core Metroid Prime game. After a full decade with no news, Nintendo finally announced Metroid Prime 4 in 2017. The reveal was nothing more than a glowing "4" with the Metroid Prime theme playing in the background, but that was all it took to get fans excited about a long-awaited sequel to the Prime trilogy.

Eight years and two developers later, the game still hasn't launched. However, just as doubts about its fate were creeping in, Nintendo dropped the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer, teasing Sylux, who is still hot on the trail of Samus Aran. With a 2025 release on the horizon, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will likely be one of the most-bought games on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. This long-awaited sequel makes it one of the most anticipated years in gaming.

6 The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, 2004

Link was no longer a cel-shaded triangle

When Nintendo announced and revealed The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess at E3 2004, it resulted in one of the loudest E3 audience reactions ever. That wasn’t without reason — after Wind Waker’s polarizing art style, fans clamored for a darker in a more grounded Hyrule, and Twilight Princess’ reveal trailer promised exactly that.

Add to that Shigeru Miyamoto’s fantastic on-stage entrance with Link’s Master Sword and a Hylian shield. The trailer showcased breathtaking graphics for its time, as Nintendo cemented its GameCube console as a proper contender to Sony and Microsoft’s respective consoles. Even today, visiting the reveal trailer from E3 2004 fills fans of the franchise with joy. In fact, even if the fantastic Zelda series isn’t your thing, gaming surely is, and Twilight Princess’ reveal takes the heart back to a simpler time, without pre-show leaks, and just cheers and hollering at new game announcements.

Related I'm finally playing The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and it's very good Despite being a huge Nintendo fan, there are some huge gaps in my experience with the company's games. It was only last year that I finally experienced the last 3D game in the series with The Wind Waker HD, and even now, a lot of the top-down games are still in my backlog. But recently, after completing Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: The Definitive Edition, I finally decided to dive into The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. I've started this game numerous times for one reason or another, but I never really tried to make it very far. This time around I'm streaming my playthrough on YouTube, and I'm very excited to beat it. So far, it's a very fun game, so I'm looking forward to expanding my knowledge of the Zelda franchise.

5 The Last of Us Part II, 2016

“Every last one of them”

Another video game announcement that etched itself into history, The Last of Us Part II's reveal was well worth the wait. At PSX 2016, as wildlife and overgrown flora reclaimed the streets, fans immediately sensed what was coming. But it was the familiar Firefly logo on a stop sign that truly sent the crowd into a frenzy, confirming a sequel to one of the highest-rated games of all time.

Theories flooded the internet — was Ellie searching for the truth about her mother? Was Joel a ghost? If you were in gaming forums back then, it was an electric time, with every screenshot dissected for hidden clues. That sheer excitement made the reveal unforgettable, setting the stage for a sequel that became one of the most polarizing games in recent history.

4 Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, 2018

Everyone is here!

There is simply no denying the sheer weight of history behind the reveal of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at E3 2018. To say it shook the gaming world is an understatement — every single fighter from all previous Smash Bros. titles was finally here together for the very first time. Generation-spanning, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate promised characters from even the most underrated Nintendo games — third-party icons, guest characters, and all their first-party legends, including not just Snake, Pichu, and the Ice Climbers, but even Cloud, Toon Link, and Zero-Suit Samus.

This gaming reveal was no ordinary sequel announcement — it was a love letter to the entire Smash Bros. history and all of gaming. As fans gasped and cheered for each character that appeared in the reveal trailer, 2018’s reveal of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate wrote itself into the annals of gaming history. It remains one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch even today.

3 Cyberpunk 2077, 2019

A breathtaking reveal

After its 2013 announcement trailer, Cyberpunk 2077 spent a long time in the oven — sadly, even after release. But at E3 2019, one of the biggest hype moments in gaming history unfolded. CD Projekt Red unveiled a cinematic trailer for the game, set for a 2020 launch. While the crowd stayed engaged throughout, the real explosion came at the end when Keanu Reeves, in all his silver-handed glory, swore at the camera, revealing himself as Johnny Silverhand.

Yes, the tabletop RPG’s infamous anti-hero was being played by none other than the internet’s darling, Baba Yaga himself. If that wasn’t enough, Keanu then took the stage, leading to the legendary “You’re breathtaking!” moment that earned a fan a free Collector’s Edition. Though Cyberpunk 2077 suffered one of gaming’s ugliest launches, Keanu’s reveal remains iconic, and in its current, polished form, the game stands tall as one of the greatest RPGs of the modern era.

2 Final Fantasy VII Remake, 2015

A watershed moment in gaming history

Not a lot of moments in gaming history are as significant as the Final Fantasy VII Remake announcement at E3 2015. The sheer emotional reaction from fans during the announcement is one that still sends chills down one’s spine, regardless of whether you’re a fan of the series or not. In fact, the FF7 remake is quite possibly the most important remake in gaming — it took us from an era where remakes were mostly HD remasters to a time when ground-up remakes became as huge as new releases.

We simply wouldn’t have had the Resident Evil 2 remake, Demon’s Souls, or other subsequent remakes without Square Enix shaking up the industry with the FF7 Remake. Furthermore, this reveal cemented Sony’s reputation for major third-party exclusives. This reveal wasn’t just a game announcement — it was a surreal moment in wish fulfillment, a cultural milestone that reignited excitement for classic franchises and showed how expanding and renovating could do wonders for bringing old classics into the modern era.

1 Okami Sequel, 2024

A divine return nobody expected

Fans of the PlayStation 2 game Okami had almost certainly given up any hope of a sequel after almost two decades of silence from Capcom on the game. One of the most visually striking and artistically unique gaming experiences ever made, Okami remains a delight to play even on PC through a PS2 emulator, but the absence of a sequel always stung for its fans. That was until the Game Awards 2024, when Geoff Keighley, misty-eyed, revealed a moment “for all of us.”

As the live orchestra began playing The Sun Rises, everybody watched on with bated breath, almost refusing to register what was happening. We were looking at Amaterasu, running through a dark forest into vibrant light, and as the score swelled, so did our hearts. The announcement instantly reignited discussions about the original’s legacy, as the gaming world now awaits the return of one of its most spiritually resonant adventures.

The magic of a perfect reveal

Video game reveals hold a rather unique power — the ability to unite players in excitement, speculation, and pure, unfiltered hype. Moments like these — when franchises return or long-awaited sequels finally greet us — remind us why we love gaming. No doubt, there have been thousands of game reveals that showcase games, but very few created memories, fueled discussions, and sometimes even shook up the industry.

Sure, not every announcement leads to a flawless release, but there’s something undeniably unforgettable about the thrill of that very first glimpse. Going forward, gamers across the world can only hope for more jaw-dropping surprises that leave us cheering and counting down the days until we get to play.