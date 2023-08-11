Grid Save additional 15% off with code "S15" Grid offers a wide selection of iPhone, Android, and gaming devices that have been deconstructed and framed, which can then be displayed as works of art in your home and office. See at Grid

Grid Studio has been around for some years, offering important pieces of tech, deconstructed and reimagined as works of art. We took an in-depth look at the company's Grid 1 just last year and came away impressed. Now, if you've been interested in purchasing one, now's a great time to buy, with the company just kicking off its back-to-school sale, and offering an additional 15% off using code "S15." Furthermore, it's also offering special deals on its Grid 4 and Grid Game Boy Pocket. Grid Studio has plenty of different devices so be sure to check them out while supplies and the sale last.

Source: Grid Studio

Now if you're unfamiliar with Grid Studio products, the company takes iconic tech products from the past, deconstructs it, and then pops everything back into a frame, along with little tidbits of interesting information that are relevant to the product. The result is a clean and subtle piece of art that can spruce up any room or office and can be enjoyed by the owner and onlookers alike, whether they are tech enthusiasts or not.

Source: Grid Studio

When it comes to phones, the company has plenty of different devices like iPhones, Android handsets, and even items from BlackBerry and Nokia. The brand even frames consoles from Nintendo, Sega, and Sony, and also offers framed products like the original iPod. If you're nostalgic about technology, you'll definitely be able to find something that you'll love. While these pieces can be expensive, they're high quality and are a definite must for any tech enthusiast. So whether it's for yourself or a gift for someone else, be sure to grab one while the sale lasts.